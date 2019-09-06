Shropshire arts centre to screen films

At the end of September the Festival Drayton Centre will begin showing a programme of films selected by members of the local community.

It comes after a large display of support for the development of a new cinema facility by members of the public at open days in July and early August.

A spokesman said: "The staff and volunteers behind the open days would like to express their thanks to everyone who attended the events."

The films shown will be in addition to those shown on the main screen at the centre and will be presented in a separate part of the building, specially adapted for the screenings.

The first film on Saturday, September 28, will be Untouchable – a French feel good comedy.

It will be followed by Black Swan on Saturday, October 26, Life is Beautiful on Saturday, November 30, and Travels with My Aunt on Friday, December 27.

All the films start at 8pm with the exception of Travels with My Aunt, which is a matinee presentation at 3pm.

Tickets for the individual screenings will be available online or from the Festival Drayton Centre prior to the screening dates.