Crowds flock to Whitchurch Canal Festival - in pictures

Re-branded for 2019, the Whitchurch Canal Festival saw people from all over Shropshire and the north west enjoy what the local arm has to offer.

The popular event, which was previously called the annual boat rally, was taken over by Paul Radcliffe who wanted to build on the success of previous years.

He said: "It's now in its 24th year and I'm so pleased at how well attended it was. I took over organising it this year, and with some help, decided to make it bigger to reflect the importance of the Llangollen Canal to Whitchurch.

"It plays a big part in the leisure and tourism success of the town and it's important we celebrate that. It is one of the busiest canals in the country as it completely rural and we see lots of people stopping off on the Whitchurch arm in Chemistry and using the hospitality and shops in the town."

The festival included boat trips, a pizza boat, a fairground organ, a live band, craft stalls and more extending into the Whitchurch Waterways Country Park. Visitors also had the chance to see the 26 visiting boats moored up.

"After a slow start to the weekend because of the rain, it picked up in the afternoon when the sun came out," Mr Rafcliffe added.

"All of our boat trips were full and the traders seemed to be doing a lot of business.

"I'm so pleased it was well attended and look forward to building on the success for next year's Whitchurch Canal Festival."

Mr Radcliffe said the intention is to extend the current arm, which opened in 1995, right into the town centre in the future.