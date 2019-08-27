Night of music in aid of Market Drayton Foodbank

St Mary's Church, Market Drayton, is hosting an evening of live music with the seven piece Colin Browne Band, plus friends, on September 28 from 7.30pm.

The live concert, which is a fringe event of the town's Ginger and Spice Festival, will feature a mix of soul, funk, jazz and gospel.

Reverend Catherine McBride, the vicar of St Mary’s Church said: ‘‘With one in five people living below the poverty line, we thought therefore this would make a wonderful platform for a fringe fundraising event for our local food bank. This is a first live music concert for St Mary’s Church and we are very much hoping to attract those who may not have been to the church before, as well as raising much needed funds for Market Drayton Foodbank.’’

In order for the ticket money to be donated to the food bank, Savills has agreed to support the running costs.

Simon Farrant, of Savills, said: "We are delighted to be supporting the Ginger and Spice Festival for the first time by partnering with this live music fundraising event. Community events are an extremely important way for rural towns to raise their profile and encourage positive economic outcomes. Savills are committed to supporting the rural sector and being involved in this community fringe festival is testament to that.’’

To date, the foodbank has fed over 8,800 people since it opened in 2012.

In this year alone, it has supported 1,300 people - of which 40 per cent were children.

Market Drayton Foodbank manager, Helen McSherry, added: "Events such as these are really important not only generating much needed funds but also for raising our profile locally. Many people rely on us as their last resort for food and with a growing number of clients, we need as much support as possible. Thank you to Savills for their support and for both St Mary’s Church and the Ginger and Spice Festival for choosing to hold this concert in aid of Market Drayton Foodbank. Please buy tickets and support this wonderful event.’’

Tickets are £18 to include a glass of wine or a soft drink, and are available from gingerandspicefest.co.uk