Support Market Drayton walk for national award - MP

MP Philip Dunne is supporting Much Wenlock’s Railway Walk which has been nominated in the Fields in Trust UK’s Best Park 2019 award.

The award gives the public the opportunity to vote for their favourite green space and is organised by Fields in Trust, an independent charity with more than 90 years’ experience protecting 2,809 parks and green spaces, totalling more than 12,000 hectares of land, for future generations to enjoy.

The top park in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will be shortlisted with the overall winner and will be announced at an awards ceremony in September.

Mr Dunne said: “I am delighted Much Wenlock’s Railway Walk has been nominated for the UK’s Best Park Award 2019. With strong local support, the park has every chance to win – so I encourage local residents to go online and vote before August 19.”

Shropshire Councillor for Much Wenlock, councillor David Turner, said: “This is a well-used walk with historical significance, and I hope that local residents will support this nomination by voting for it.”

Voting runs until noon on Monday August 19, and votes can submitted online at fieldsintrust.org/best-park.