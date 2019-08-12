Rain failed to dampen spirits at Market Drayton Party Park - in pictures

This time an estimated 1,600 revellers attended the start-up extravaganza organised by Tim Beckett and Mike Smith for music fans to enjoy live bands and other entertainment in the town park off Manor Gardens.

Among the most popular acts was the top Katy Perry and Taylor Swift tribute singer Katy Ellis who got the biggest cheer at the show which has been running for two years.

Rides on offer, during Market Drayton Party in the Park, at Market Drayton Town Park Showing his bull riding skills Arthur Wellings-Bircher, aged 9, during Market Drayton Party in the Park, at Market Drayton Town Park John Evans performs during Market Drayton Party in the Park, at Market Drayton Town Park Ready to perform, during Market Drayton Party in the Park, at Market Drayton Town Park, members of Mischief Makers (left-right) Jim Smith, of Market Drayton, Paul Hayward, of Cannock, Adam Sylvester, of Market Drayton, and Brian Hayward, of Crewe Racing on quad bikes, (left-right) Ronnie Higginson, 7, and Joshua Howson, 7, both of Market Drayton, during Market Drayton Party in the Park, at Market Drayton Town Park Tarot reader Hazel Mackey, of Newcastle-under-Lyme, during Market Drayton Party in the Park, at Market Drayton Town Park

In addition to a new stage and improved sound system visitors were treated to traditional attractions, donkeys, a rodeo bull and an extended funfair.

Show co-founder Mr Beckett said: “The show was a success despite a dip in the number of people who turned up this year. Unfortunately it rained in the morning and it seems some people made the decision to stay at home which was bit disappointing.

“After the initial downpour there were a few dark clouds which might have put some off which was a shame because it was all right in the afternoon.The rain stayed away and we all had a good time.

Keeping dry, during Market Drayton Party in the Park, at Market Drayton Town Park, (left-right) Paula Virgo, Paul Virgo, Dylan Virgo, 9, and Addy Virgo, 11, all of Market Drayton

“1,600 was still a good number after the 2,000 who came last year. All in all it was a brilliant show and it went really well.

Advertising

“There were some qualify acts in the line up this time including one of the top 10 tribute acts in the country which was Katy Ellis, who performs as Katy Perry and Taylor Swift. Her performance brought the house down.

“There’s been some really good feedback about it on social media.

Selling festival garlands, Angie Evans, of Telford, during Market Drayton Party in the Park, at Market Drayton Town Park

“We’ve had some money pumped in the vent this year with the help of sponsorship which has enabled us to use a proper stage instead of being on the back of a lorry and we’ve also had a better sound system.”

Advertising

Mr Beckett, also a town councillor, said despite around 400 less music fans attending, the event will be repeated next summer.

The event’s sponsors included Pine Lodge cars, Drayton Plastics & Glass, Talbot Bookkeeping, Allsorts, Abbey Cleaning Services, Slimming World, Night Owl Security and the 10k race.

Shaz & Rock'n'Roll Pete, perform during Market Drayton Party in the Park, at Market Drayton Town Park

The Party in the Park, a free event, was inspired by a similar event in Whitchurch.

Performers included Shrewsbury garage-rockers Black Bear Kiss, John Evans, Shaz & Rock ‘n’Roll Pete, and Mischief Makers.