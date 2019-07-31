Shropshire village fete raises £2,700 for parish hall refurb

The annual Cheswardine Village Fete raised more than £2,700 for the village's parish hall refurbishment fund.

Some of the highlights were the ever-popular dog show, a visit from some Clydesdale horses and traditional games.

Organiser Molly Jensen said: "It was a day that was enjoyed by all and was a roaring success; with sunshine, a companion dog show, food and craft fayre and a host of traditional carnival games.

"To raise money, Cheswardine’s activities and events committee organised a food fayre where visitors could buy local wine, artisan bread, homemade cakes, chocolates and freshly ground coffee.

"Cheswardine’s village shop also had a stall, which displayed the wide range of local and fresh produce, such as homemade jams and beautiful, seasonal flowers.

"Visitors could try their luck on the skittles, coconut shy, human fruit machine or tombola, along with many other novelty carnival games like the 'toilet game'.

"After a playing on the games, visitors could go and see the vintage tractors, fire engine and gorgeous Clydesdale horses. As usual, the dog show was well attended and spectators loved picking their winner for best in show.

"After all the games and fayres, visitors could grab a burger or hotdog from the BBQ and have a drink from the bar. For those with a sweet tooth, the ice cream truck was the place to be.

"With a wheelbarrow of booze to win, raffle prizes sold like hotcakes. Whilst the winners were being announced, visitors had one last walk around the stalls to buy gifts from the craft fayre, plants for the garden and homemade liquor for the evening.

"Amid clapping and cheers, the tug-of-war rounded off the day."

The event was set up to raise funds for Cheswardine's community parish hall, which is in need of refurbishment.

Miss Jensen said: "Once the hub of the village, the hall needs some TLC so that it can continue to be the centre of Cheswardine’s community.

"After the final count, over £2,700 was raised, which is a fabulous achievement.

"Cheswardine’s dedicated volunteers deserve a round of applause for driving such a successful event that the entire village and beyond supported."