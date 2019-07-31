Share thoughts on Market Drayton film festival

The Market Drayton centre is preparing to re-invent its Festival Film Theatre, which has gone unused in recent years, and is appealing for community input on what kinds of films should be shown there.

Members of the public are invited into the centre at Frogmore Road to enjoy canapes and drink and weigh in on the theatre space’s new offering at this Friday’s gathering.

They can learn about what is planned for the new space at the community-owned entertainment venue, chat with some of the people behind it and see a film in the current set-up.

It followed a previous event in July, after which centre manager Robyn Edwards said: “We were really pleased with how it went in terms of the way we set it out and the format we put it in.

“We had a film in the background, nibbles, drinks and surveys to fill out.

“The way it was formatted we were really pleased with.”

The drop-in event at the centre this Friday will be open from 1.30pm to 6.30pm, and it will be free for all to enter.

The Festival Film Theatre will re-launch on September 28.