Line-up announced for Shropshire Cajun festival

The North Shropshire Cajun and Zydeco Big Weekend music festival takes place on August 16, 17 and 18 at Welshampton, near Ellesmere, featuring headline acts from America as wellas the very best from the UK.

The three day festival, based around the parish hall, also includes dance and instrument workshops, Cajun street food, music sessions in the village pub plus its own festival campsite.

Top of the bill will be rising country singer and Cajun fiddle player, Courtney Granger alongside top Zydeco accordion musician Corey Ledet. Both are flying in from Louisiana to join the lively event.

Artistic director Gavin Lewery said that it was a real coup to have both Corey and Courtney on the same line-up.

“These are two of the most talented Louisiana musicians and we are really flattered that they have agreed to come to the Big Weekend,” he said.

Courtney Granger is one of the most sought-after Cajun fiddlers and travels the world promoting his Cajun music and culture as well as classic Country music.

Corey Ledet is another big name heading to the event

He will front an all-star Cajun dance band at the Big Weekend on Friday night as well as heading a Saturday afternoon celebration of classic country including songs from his new album, Beneath Still Waters.

Also joining the Big Weekend for the first time are the Barcelo Brothers from the west of Ireland.

Brothers, Seamus and Micheal will join their Mallorcan father Miquel with an international offering of Zydeco and rock n’ roll throughout the weekend.

The festival also features the best of UK Cajun and Zydeco bands including Welshpool-based Joe Le Taxi led by Rees Wesson.

Tickets are available for the full weekend or individual sessions online at northshropshirecajun.co.uk