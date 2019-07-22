Menu

Advertising

Moon landing's 50th anniversary celebrated at Shropshire airfield with NASA blessing - in pictures

By Sue Austin | Wem | North Shropshire entertainment | Published:

The 50th anniversary of the moon landing was celebrated on a small airfield in Shropshire on Saturday, with the blessing of the NASA space agency.

Penny Carkeet-James and Chris Hargrave with one of the displays

Gail Wrightson and Hannah Wrightson

Graham Wrightson and Zara Wrightson with a Moon Map

Dave Somerville with a Lego space rocket

Marjorie Somerville

Alix Rogers looks at a piece of foil from Apollo 11

James Elmes and Amber Clee with Rory Elmes, aged 19 months

Gail Wrightson and Hannah Wrightson

James Elmes and Amber Clee with little Rory Elmes

Shropshire Aero Club turned its headquarters, Sleap Airfield in Wem, into a fascinating collection of memorabilia from 1969 and a fun 'Space Lab' for children.

Led by 'Professor' Graham Wrightson, the lab took children on an exploration of the moon's surface, saw the practice dexterity skills to match those of the astronauts in their clumsy space gloves and carry out experiments.

There was also the chance to join in with astronaut training, a mini fitness camp on the airfield.

Among those visiting were brothers seven year old Jackson and five year old Joel Walklett from Wem who enjoyed making explosions from indigestion tablets and cola.

Their mother, Michelle, said the open day was brilliant.

"It is fun but also very informative."

She said the home educated brothers had learnt about space when astronaut, Tim Peake, was in the space station and had been involved in the space seeds project.

Sleap Aero Club member, Danny Bidgood from Wellington was joined by his grandchildren, Jacob and Mia, who said they had really enjoyed their day.

Advertising

The free event was dreamt up by Dr David and Marjorie Somerville as a way of marking the moon landing and promoting the aero club.

One of the committee members, Mike Green, said:

"They were sent memorabilia from Nasa and the Smithsonian Institute who were both very generous. And when the club wrote to the American Embassy it wrote back thanking us for what we were doing."

He said the link between the moon landing and Sleap was in helicopters.

"The moon capsule landed on Mars in the same way as a helicopter lands on earth. RAF Shawbury is the British base for training military helicopter pilots and uses us regularly."

North Shropshire entertainment Entertainment In photos Wem North Shropshire Local Hubs News Latest photos
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News