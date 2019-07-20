Market Drayton Party in the Park to be bigger and better than ever, say organisers

The start-up musical extravaganza, which was organised in just two months last year by Tim Beckett and Mike Smith, was wildly successful and saw 2,000 people enjoying live music and other entertainment for hours in the town park.

Party in the Park will return to the park off Manor Gardens on August 11, with more musicians, a professional stage and plenty of food and drink.

Mr Beckett is a town councillor and has organised the town's successful 10k run for several years, and Mr Smith has also since joined the town council.

He said: "It's certainly taken its toll on us all this year as it's much bigger and with an amazing line up of musical acts appearing. Add to this the large stage instead of the flatbed lorry and you can see it has returned a very different beast.

John Evans performing at last year's event

"In addition to the stage we have an amazing PA system, our own sound engineer team, it really does feel like a much more professional event this year, yet it is a completely free event with no admission charge.

"This would not have been possible if it were not for the kindness of a number of local businesses who have sponsored many of the bands that will be performing. The sponsors include Pine Lodge cars who are our main sponsor, Drayton Plastics & Glass, Talbot Bookkeeping, Allsorts, Abbey Cleaning Services, Slimming World, Night Owl Security and the 10k race.

"Without these businesses' and organisations' help we simply could not have afforded the amazing line up we have so again, thanks guys.

"Headlining is Katy Ellis who has recently been voted one of the top three female tribute artists acts in the UK. She has a very busy schedule but we are lucky to have her this summer. Katy will be headlining as Katy Perry and also appearing as Taylor Swift.

"There are many more excellent artists who will create the full eight hours of music on stage. Details of the other acts will be announced shortly when we have confirmations. This is the biggest music event any of us have ever attempted so it certainly has been a fair task.

Yvonne Clewes, Angie Evans and Amy Clewes at the 2018 event

"Rules are the same as last year – dogs are not allowed on the park due to by-laws which do not allow dogs on the main town park.

"Alcohol must not be brought onto the park, a random search could be carried out as we are operating a no glass policy on the field. There is a bar provided on the field which will be charging prices near to normal pub prices.

"In addition there are a number of food stalls which should attract all tastes. Lastly there is a large village comprising of food, charity and other kinds of stalls. The large children's fun fair will be back again and some bouncy castles and other attractions will be sited at the far end including donkeys, pony and cart trips, quads and much much more.

"I would like to thank Market Drayton Town Council for helping to support this event a number of ways, and likewise would like to thank the clerk and assistant clerk and project officer for their help and assistance.

"It has been a great coming together of a number of key people, Tim, Lisa and myself being the main organisers but on the day we will need many more helpers to ensure the day goes smoothly. If you could spare an hour during the event please contact us at mdpartyinthepark@gmail.com."