Market Drayton film fans to have say on films at centre

The community-owned venue will re-launch its Festival Film Theatre this September, and wants the community's input on what kind of productions they want to see at two open day events.

The centre regularly shows mainstream and offbeat films in its main auditorium, but the Festival Film Theatre space has gone mostly unused since previous attempts to run a community film programme were unsuccessful.

But now the team is determined to make the new scheme a hit, with all-new film programmes, guided by the attendees.

Centre manager Robyn Edwards said the previous programme using the space had been restricted because of its license and what kinds of film they could show, but that now there are exciting new possibilities including for themed 'seasons' of films.

The open days will be held on July 12 and August 4, when members of the public can drop in and learn what the plans are for the space, but also share their suggestions for what films should be shown.

Robyn said: "It's market research more than anything. We want to find out what people want to see there.

"We have had this piece of equipment sitting in a cupboard and we want to do something with it.

"We just really want the public involvement and interest. There's a lot of people who might never have been into the building before because we don't have their kind of film here.

"We really hope people come along and support it."

Drinks and canapes will be served at the free open day events.

The centre underwent an extensive refurbishment and extension in January 2005.