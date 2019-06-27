Fair gingers up funding for festival

Last weekend's event was the second of its kind, held at the Phoenix Centre to raise funds for the Drayton ArtsFest since much of the festival's grant funding became unavailable.

Bigger and better than last year's, the fair included an archery competition and 'have a go' sessions, traditional sideshows, a photo booth, the usual stalls selling cakes, plants and pre-loved items, a tombola and raffle and more.

The Little Voices and A Choired Taste groups performed on the day.

ArtsFest director Suzanne Edwards said just under £300 was raised, down on about £500 last year.

"It was a lovely day and the weather was great," she said.

"We had a lot of people turn up and they were very complimentary. They said it was a really lovely family event.

"We didn't make as much money as we made last year, there were maybe two reasons.

"We cut the event short, last year it was from 10am to 4pm, this year it was 12pm to 4.

"It was also the first absolutely beautiful day we have had for weeks and I think a number of people decided to go out for the day, because why wouldn't you?"

The money raised will go to help support the Drayton ArtsFest's programme of mostly-free events, which will be held on the weekend of October 25 to 27.