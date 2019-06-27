Drink up thy cider, The Wurzels are returning to Shropshire

The scrumpy and western band will be playing Moor Farm in Baschurch on July 6 for a family friendly event.

The day will start in the afternoon with a Polo match at Moor Farm Polo Club which will then be followed by an evening of entertainment for the whole family.

The Wurzels concert starts at 7pm and will see the Wurzel’s perform their greatest hits supported by Anthony Doyle.

There will be a cash and card bar and food available to purchase all day until 1am.

Hazel Timmis, owner of Moor Farm said: “We are really excited to welcome the Wurzels back to Moor Farm. They were such a hit last time and we are looking forward to another fantastic show from these musical legends.”

Tickets are £20 per person and camping is available for no extra charge. Tickets can be purchased by calling 01939 262 632 or from Moor Farm Shop.

Report by Millie Griffin