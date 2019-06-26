Shropshire festival fun in memory of mother Joy

Charmina festival began as a casual family discussion in the Reece-household and has now turned into a 1,000-plus capacity music event after mum of three Joy, was diagnosed with the return and spread of breast cancer in July 2016.

She lost her battle with the disease last year, making the festival and its cause even more poignant this year.

Joy’s children Harry, Sophie and Elle will be turning this idea into a reality for the second time, with the help of Team Charmina, their friends and even some people in the community they’ve never met before.

A selection of bands, local artists and tribute acts will be gracing the stage, including Two Blank Pages, Nibbs & Tony, The Halcyon Band, The Weekenders and more. At the end of the night Kasabian tribute band, Kazabian will be closing the show.

Watch highlights from Charmina 2017:

Charmina Festival 2017 | Aftermovie

The family-friendly event isn’t just about the live music, as there will be a variety of food stalls and bars alongside glitter stations, a children’s craft area and the all-important cancer awareness stand. Making an appearance again this year will be the raffle that offers high-class prizes.

In 2017 a huge £14,000, which was donated to the family’s chosen charities: Cancer Research UK and Lingen Davis Cancer Fund - the hard work earning them a Fundraiser of the Year award from the latter. Severn Hospice has been added to the list for 2019, a charity that holds a special place in their heart after the care Joy had received there.

Advertising

This year’s charitable activities have already begun, with Harry and his wife Becky taking part in the Lingen Davis Ruby Run in March.

Harry said: “Having had my mum and other close relatives pass away from cancer I only know, too well, the journey cancer sufferers and their families go through. It puts immense strain on people and their immediate family.

Message

"Charmina represents a message of hope and memory-making to all those people. All who attend are single-handily providing hope and comfort to individuals and their families going through a tough journey.

Advertising

"The day will be full of great music, food and drinks - we have huge support from local and national bands, plus a play area to keep children busy all day! All the work put into the festival has been done on a voluntary basis by some of the most amazing people I know. This means that every penny we make, after overheads, will go to our chosen charities."

The festival's main sponsor this year is Shingler Group. Jeremy Shingler said: “Harry and the rest of the Charmina team have worked really hard to create a day which will have something for everybody and most importantly, will raise thousands for their chosen charities that are close to all our hearts.”

Charmina will be taking place at Shooters Hill Barns near Wem, on July 20, starting at 12pm.

Tickets are available to buy online at charmina.co.uk – adult tickets for £27, child tickets for £17 and under-12s get in for free but still require a registered ticket.

Follow Charmina at Facebook and Instagram.