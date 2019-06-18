Menu

Hi Su! TV star drops in to Shropshire village festival - with video an pictures

Market Drayton | North Shropshire entertainment

There was a surprise for visitors at a Shropshire village's annual festival, when Hi-de-Hi! star Su Pollard made an appearance.

Su Pollard with Laura Worrall

Lola Richard-Woodcock, 8, and Courtney Richards

Paige Green with Chester the Golden Doodle

Alistair Noden with his TVR 400 se

Otis the dog and Megan Richards

Sid the Horse with Tom Farmer and Emma Kerry

Aiden Banhamadi, 8, and Elias Banhamadi, 6

Nick and Maggie Edmunds with a 1949 Ferguson TE20

Sarah Farmer

The actress has friends in the area and took time to enjoy more than 20 stalls set up in the centre of Norton-in-Hales on Saturday.

Su Pollard in Norton-in-Hales

There were crafts, toys, jewellery, bric a brac, books, a tombola and more, plus cream teas, a barbecue and homemade cakes to tuck into.

