Hi Su! TV star drops in to Shropshire village festival - with video an pictures
There was a surprise for visitors at a Shropshire village's annual festival, when Hi-de-Hi! star Su Pollard made an appearance.
The actress has friends in the area and took time to enjoy more than 20 stalls set up in the centre of Norton-in-Hales on Saturday.
There were crafts, toys, jewellery, bric a brac, books, a tombola and more, plus cream teas, a barbecue and homemade cakes to tuck into.
