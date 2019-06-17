Cheers! Foodies turn out for Ellesmere festival - with pictures

For the first time the town's Market Hall played host to every stallholder, as delicious food and drink from near and far was collected from the usual two sites to fill the single venue.

This year's festival saw people flock to the town centre, where traders showcased impressive varieties of top quality produce from fruit, vegetables, cheeses and meat products, to ice cream, wines, beers and homemade chocolates – all from local and regional producers, suppliers, and restaurants.

There were about 30 traders exhibiting the finest cuisine they have to offer at this year's festival.

Lincoln McMullan, who organises the event, said despite rain keeping some away, those who took part had given a delightful response.

"It's gone really well overall throughout both days it's been on," he said.

"The rain has kept some people away and kept some people grumpy, but that's out of our control. We're happy, the stallholders are happy and people have been able to come out and experience some fantastic food and drink so it's been great."

Stallholders included local producers and those from further afield, including London and Manchester.

Customers could try food from across the world, from British cheeses and chocolates to food from Korea, India and Thailand.

Mr McMullan added: "It was a strong showing on Saturday before showers kept people at bay on Sunday. But once these had stopped we were in store for another strong finish to the event, with about 2,000 people attending in total."