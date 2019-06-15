Flower festival to help repairs

St Mary's of Shawbury, St Bartholomew in Moreton Corbet and St Andrew's in Stanton upon Hine Heath will be open from 10am to 5pm this Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and 16, with an entry fee of £10 that includes refreshments.

Organiser Ros Anwyl said: "The churches are all in need of funds – St Mary’s requires extensive repairs to its roof, St Bartholomew is raising funds to have a new roof and a toilet, and St Andrew's is looking to install water, and build a toilet and small kitchen facility.

"The title of the flower festival is 'Trinity' which will be interpreted in many ways, from The Three Wise men to Baa Baa Black Sheep and his three bags of wool, and everything in between. The festival will appeal to all ages.

"40 flower arrangers across the three churches will be designing wonderful exhibits for the public to view. They are all members of the Mercia and North Wales Area of the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies, many of whom have arranged in Westminster Abbey, competed at RHS Chelsea and other prestigious competitions including the Shrewsbury Flower Show."

Planning started for the festival in January, and the flowers were purchased with proceeds of fundraiser by the volunteers.