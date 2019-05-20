Football free zone at ceilidh

Ellesmere Community Arts Group Fizzgigs has organised a fund-raising ceilidh and entertainment evening on June 1 at Criftins Parish Hall near Ellesmere.

But organisers have since discovered that the event is on the same night as the UEFA Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool in Madrid.

Now, rather than postpone, they have decided to make it a soccer-free zone and show the red card to anyone who mentions football or takes a sneaky peek at the score.

Fizzgigs chairman, Claire Cartlidge said the group did consider re-arranging the event but it would have been difficult to find a date to suit all those involved.

“Then we realised that there had to be many people who really weren’t interested in the match. We thought they would welcome the chance to get away from the TV coverage and do something lively and interesting with a great group of people instead. So we’ve declared it a soccer free zone”, said Claire.

The ceilidh, which includes a licensed bar, starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from Criftins Parish Hall, Ismay’s in Ellesmere or by calling 01691 622890.