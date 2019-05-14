Shropshire dates for BE QUIET. SHOUT LOUD!

I Wont Sing 4 U is out on May 24, the disco-rockers are currently entertaining Europe before heading back to the UK for a busy summer of dates.

The Middlesbrough lads have built a cult following by packing an infectiously fun live show and crafting a sound that’s been quoted as “something in between The Darkness, Andrew WK and New Order. They look like Steel Panther, act like The Rolling Stones”.

With a new EP on the horizon to follow on from the single, fans can catch them at Shrewsbury venue Albert’s Shed on the day the single is out. Two days later – May 26 – they are part of the line-up at Market Drayton’s growing Rock and Bowl Festival.

The band said of I Wont Sing 4 U: “Lyrically it touches on the negative effect of being in a bubble, having a distinct lack of self-awareness and the dangers of living inside your own mind. Its intention, though, is to make people want to do the opposite and make them jump around and sing along.”

BE QUIET. SHOUT LOUD! are Big Dave on bass and backing vocals, Chris Burton on keytar and backing vocals, Jamie Donnelly on guitar and backing vocals, Paul Morton on drums and samples and Ste Allen providing vocals and synths.

Tickets for the Albert’s Shed show are available here and tickets to Rock and Bowl Festival can be bought here.