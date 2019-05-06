Market Drayton, Birmingham shows for Angela Barnes

The new show - Rose Tinted - sees TV and radio comic Angela "just about fed up of the news".

A spokesperson said: "She’s anxious, she’s depressed and she’s fatigued. Bored of Brexit, tired of Trump and knackered by North Korea. The world is going to hell in a handcart and Angela, a natural pessimist, is fed up of commentating on it all as it happens.

"But can a renowned pessimist like Angela really find it in herself to accentuate the positive, look on the bright side and pop on her rose-tinted specs to make the bad stuff go away? Just for a little bit? Like maybe for an hour?"

Before becoming a comedian, Angela worked in health and social care. In 2011, she won the BBC New Comedy Award and became a finalist at the 2011 Latitude Festival New Act of the Year competition. Since then Angela has become a regular on BBC’s The News Quiz, Newsjack and Mock The Week. She has also appeared on BBC2's Live At The Apollo, The Now Show (BBC Radio 4), Stand Up For The Week on Channel 4 and Open Mic, and Russell Howard’s BBC show Good News.

Besides Rose Tinted’s success at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2018, Angela was also awarded the Panel Prize as part of the Home Safe Collective – a project to help vulnerable comedians get home safely after shows, in the wake of the tragic death of Australian stand-up Eurydice Dixon.

Angela Barnes brings Rose Tinted to Market Drayton's Festival Drayton Centre on May 24 and then the Glee Club in Birmingham the following day. Tickets are available from the venues.