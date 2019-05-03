Follies festival comes to Shropshire

Comedy and music will be set in the woodland landscape in north Shropshire on July 5-7.

Mitch Benn will head the Friday comedic line up along with Eddy Brimson and MC James Cook.

The Saturday show will be based on musicals with three acts, A Night at the Musicals, The Spinettes, and The West End Jersey singing songs from the West End.

Sunday will a day of family fun at the follies with standard admission prices applying.

Tickets for the Friday and Saturday evening shows can be purchased from the Hawkstone Follies website http://www.hawkstoneparkfollies.co.uk/tickets.