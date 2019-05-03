Advertising
Follies festival comes to Shropshire
Hawkstone Park is bringing back its Follies Festival weekend of family entertainment in July.
Comedy and music will be set in the woodland landscape in north Shropshire on July 5-7.
Mitch Benn will head the Friday comedic line up along with Eddy Brimson and MC James Cook.
The Saturday show will be based on musicals with three acts, A Night at the Musicals, The Spinettes, and The West End Jersey singing songs from the West End.
Sunday will a day of family fun at the follies with standard admission prices applying.
Tickets for the Friday and Saturday evening shows can be purchased from the Hawkstone Follies website http://www.hawkstoneparkfollies.co.uk/tickets.
