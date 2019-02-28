Latest art show picture perfect

Joshua Sedgley, from Loggerheads, has featured his work at Jones' Coffee House as part of the ever-changing art featured on the walls.

The 20-year-old's work has been on show and available to buy for the whole of February in efforts to showcase his talent.

The coffee shop, on High Street, works alongside its sister business in Whitchurch to display a different artist's work every month.

Joshua said: "It's been great to be able to have my work on display.

"People have been able to see what I've created and I've been proud to be exhibiting there, which has enabled me to combine my two passions of coffee and photography together."

Carol Jones, owner of the coffee shop, said: "It's nice to be able to showcase local artists.

"We get many people applying to have their work in both the Market Drayton and the Whitchurch shops.

"But we only have the finest work on show here. We don't have just anybody, it's got to be good, eye-catching stuff.

"It gives young, aspiring artists a chance to get their work on show and also sell it for free.

"I used to take a commission on work being sold but it just started to tug on my heart strings. A lot of the people that come here are struggling artists so I decided to let them do it for free.

"They get to display their work and I get new art on my walls every month."

Graham Sedgley, Joshua's father, added: "It's a great idea that they do this. There are three large picture rails that artists can use and it's a perfect win-win situation for everyone involved.

"It's a great example of a business working with the community."