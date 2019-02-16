Wem dancer vying for spot in The Greatest Dancer final

The Wem 15-year-old is part of the Dane Bates Collective, which is one of the groups competing in the semi-final for a spot in the BBC series decider.

Hermione, who started dancing when she was 10 and has ambitions to be a professional dancer, said she had been thrilled to be a part of the show.

She said: "It is really good because I have never been part of anything like it before.

"So far we have done really well and we are all quite shocked because I didn't think we would make it. It has just been amazing."

The Thomas Adams pupil has been rehearsing throughout the week ahead of the show, and she said their captain, former Girls Aloud star Cheryl, had been great to work with.

She said: "She is really fun and she is always so upbeat and also gives us ideas to go with the dances. I was a fan of her before the show but to get to meet her has been crazy."

The semi-final will be Hermione's third live show, and the third challenge for the group, which is coached by Dane Bates.

If the group secures a place in the final then they will be joined by Cheryl for a performance.

The Dane Bates Collective is made up of nine 13 to 18 year olds and were one of six to make it through to the semi final.