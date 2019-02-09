Market Drayton, Wolverhampton, Birmingham dates for Ivo Graham

Since becoming the first winner of So You Think You’re Funny in 2009, Graham has gone on to tour four shows and gain increasing popularity as one of the bright young lights of British comedy. He has appeared on Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week, Live From The BBC, Roast Battle, Jon Richardson’s Ultimate Worrier, Fighting Talk, The Now Show, and It’s Not What You Know.

The show began in the autumn and winter of 2018, with Ivo already appearing at Much Wenlock's The Edge Arts Centre on December 1.

He also performed in Wolverhampton last summer when he was part of the star-studded line-up alongside Rhod Gilbert, Aisling Bea and Alex Horne giving up their time to help out the city's Central Youth Theatre in the annual Hilarity Charity Gala at the Grand Theatre.

Talking about his current tour, a spokesperson said: "Ivo is growing up. So this is his “moving in together” show, his “getting married” show, his “having kids” show. Sounds exhausting, right? Imagine being the one actually doing it.

"Ivo is making lots of big life choices, and doing his darnedest to feel as positive about them as possible, rather than just feeling scared. Everyone has wobbles about commitment, right? Is it time to open up a bit? His girlfriend thinks so; his therapist thinks so; various comedy critics think so. But what if scratching the itch only makes it worse?"

Getting back in his car next month, the tour will then come to Festival Drayton Centre, Market Drayton, on march 29, before visiting Wolverhampton's Slade Rooms on April 5 and the Glee Club, Birmingham, on April 10.

Tickets are available from the respective venues, and for more information on Ivo visit ivograham.com