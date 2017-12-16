Outdoor nativity to be staged in Market Drayton

The production, called Buttercross to Bethlehem, has been put together by Market Drayton Churches Together and will be performed in Cheshire Street at 4.30pm.

The Rev Ruth Jeffries, minister at Market Drayton Methodist Church, said: "There will be a real baby and live animals.

"We have a donkey coming along.

"We will also have carol singing and a band playing music.

"This is the second year we've done it. The Roman soldier is new this year. "He is in it because the Roman emperor called for a census which forced Mary and Joseph to travel to Bethlehem."

She said there were about 30 people of all ages taking part in the nativity and more were helping behind the scenes.

The Rev Jeffries added: "We wanted to bring the community together and get them to hear the real story of Christmas.

"We have tried to make it an occasion that families want to come to and it gets them in the mood for Christmas."

Last year, about 1,500 people turned out to watch the nativity and the number is expected to rise for this year's performance.

People will be able to stand and watch the nativity, which will last about 40 minutes.

The Rev Jeffries said: "I'm really excited. It's a lot of work but the effort will be 100 per cent worth it."