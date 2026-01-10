West Midlands rock band aim for Hollywood success with music video inspired by Wallace & Gromit

The band, fronted by Nick J Townsend, have already been blown away by the reaction to their self-produced stop motion music video, which has received a clutch of film festival awards and nominations.

Nick J Townsend with the band's award for best music video at the Birmingham Film Festival

To date they've won four 'best music video' awards for their quirky video accompanying their song 'Unpopular' - so they're now setting their sights on success at film festivals in Beverly Hills and Berlin - continuing their unusual but successful strategy of only entering film festivals that begin with the letter B!

The Wallace & Gromit-inspired music video, which was filmed in Telford, Shropshire, and written in Stourbridge in the Black Country, has so far won awards at the Bangkok Movie Awards, Bracciano Film and Arts Festival in Italy, the flourishing Black Country Horror Shorts Film Festival, held in Stourbridge, and the prestigious and long-running Birmingham Film Festival.

The music video, which Nick spent hours and hours painstakingly creating, was also selected for screenings and featured at Birmingham Horror Film Festival, Bradford’s Drunken Film Festival and Bulgaria’s Pulse Of Animation Festival.