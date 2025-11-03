UB40 has announced a 2026 UK tour and the reggae band is performing in Birmingham - here’s when

UB40, who formed in Birmingham in 1978, will kick off the tour at the Brighton Centre on June 1 with further dates in Cardiff, London, Manchester, Nottingham, Hull, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds, Swansea, Plymouth and Bournemouth.

Their last show on the tour will be a homecoming gig at Birmingham’s BP Pulse Live on June 20.

The group, who recently toured the US and Canada, have had 17 top ten singles in the UK chart and are known for tracks including chart-toppers Red Red Wine and I Got You Babe featuring Chrissie Hynde.

Robin Campbell, founding member of UB40, said: “We never take the privilege of playing live for granted, which is why we went everywhere we could on our last tour.

“But there’s nothing quite like doing it in front of the fans back home.

“After an incredible world tour, we can’t wait to bring that energy back to UK stages in 2026.

“This new album feels like the start of a fresh chapter for us. But we never forget where we came from, so when we go onstage at these UK shows, we’ll be showing a lot of love for the songs that got us there, alongside the ones taking us forward.”

UB40. The Reggae band have announced a UK tour for June 2026 where they will perform new songs from their forthcoming studio album, set for release in spring next year. Photo credit: Phillipa Jane Photography/PA Wire

The current incarnation of the group is comprised of vocalist and guitarist Robin Campbell, drummer Jimmy Brown, bass player Earl Falconer, percussionist Norman Hassan, keyboard and saxophone player Martin Meredith, trumpet and trombone player Laurence Parry, keyboard player Jahred Gordon, saxophone player Ian Thompson, backing vocalist Matt Campbell, rapper Gilly G and lead vocalist and guitar player Matt Doyle.

The group, renowned for its political and social commentary, have received a number of accolades through the years including the Ivor Novello’s international achievement award in 2003.

Their forthcoming album will be the first since the band released UB45, their 2024 record celebrating 45 years in music.

British reggae vocalist Maxi Priest and reggae group Aswad join the UB40 2026 UK tour as special guests.

The band will also tour across Europe in 2026, stopping at cities including Paris, Berlin and Zurich.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on November 7 and are available at tegeurope.com.