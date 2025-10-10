Robbie Williams is coming to Wolverhampton Civic Hall - here’s when and how to get tickets

Singer and songwriter Robbie Williams, one of the original members of Take That, has announced a tour date at Wolverhampton Civic Hall.

Williams will be playing at the renowned West Midlands venue on February 9 in 2026 as part of his Long 90s Tour.

The tour was announced as he closed his 2025 run of shows – which featured a performance at Murrayfield Stadium – in Camden on Thursday evening.

The singer's Long 90's Tour begins at the Barrowlands Ballroom in Glasgow on February 4, 2026 – two days before the release of Britpop, his 12th solo studio album.

Robbie Williams said that despite a decades-long feud, he would open for Oasis (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Britpop was set to be released on 10 October but was pushed back until February due to scheduling issues.

If it goes to number one, it will be Williams' 16th album or single to reach that chart position, putting him ahead of The Beatles' current record.

The ‘Long 90’s Tour’ dates in full are –

4th February 2026 – Barrowlands Ballroom, Glasgow

6th February 2026 – Liverpool Olympia, Liverpool

8th February 2026 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

9th February 2026 – Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

To coincide with the tour announcement, Robbie has today released his brand-new single, ‘Pretty Face’.

How to get tickets to see Robbie Williams at Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Fans who pre-order ‘BRITPOP’ from the Robbie Williams store will receive early access to tickets for the new live dates. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday 28th November. More information at britpop.robbiewilliams.com.