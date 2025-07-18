Review: The Script light up Ludlow Castle with an extra special night for one starstruck fan

The fan, called Tasha, was invited to join the band as they played Never Seen Anything "Quite Like You."

For the next three minutes, she gushed as she sat by O'Donoghue next to a piano as he sang the romantic ballad.

The Script's Danny O'Donoghue with a fan on stage at last night's concert. Picture: Andy Hughes Photography

It was one of the highlights of a fantastic one-hour-20-minute set by The Script, who were the headline act on the first night of the 'Live at Ludlow Castle' series.

Having managed to secure last-minute press tickets for the event, I was looking forward to what the gig would hold as I made the journey up the A49.

Anyone arriving south of Ludlow was asked to use the rugby club's car park, while drivers from the north used the cricket club's.

Stewards were on hand to scan your ticket and direct you to where to park.

The castle could easily be seen in the distance, and I knew it would be the perfect setting on a mild evening.

Even O'Donoghue, who lives in central London, complimented the beautiful surroundings and said that whenever he is in the area he tells himself he should buy a property nearby.

After making the steep climb to the castle entrance, I made my way to the premium guest area, which was to the left of the stage.

It reminded me of a "safe standing" area that many sports stadiums now have, with barriers to lean on. Behind it was the Inner Bailey private bar, plus a hotdog stand.

The main food and drink outlets were on the other side of the castle, which everyone could access.

There was a variety of options, from your traditional burger and pizza offerings to loaded fries and Greek cuisine.

Most were around the £10 to £12 mark, which you would expect to pay at an outdoor event.

When I arrived, singer-songwriter Jack Dean, who was the first support act, had just started, with many people already standing in front of the stage.

I thought he performed well, especially as he was given a 45-minute slot, unusual for a first support act.

Next was Sam Ryder, who was propelled to stardom three years ago when, representing the United Kingdom, he came second in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The song he performed then, Space Man, was his finale last night, which went down well with the several thousand in attendance.

But I also enjoyed his opening number, Tiny Riot.

His high-pitched tones and guitar playing definitely went down well with the crowd.

The Script

However, the majority in attendance were there to see The Script.

Opening with Superheroes, the band soon got their fans singing along and swaying their arms.

Other crowd-pleasers included For The First Time, If You Could See Me Now, and Nothing, which featured O'Donoghue submerged among the crowd.

However, their biggest hit, Hall of Fame, got the biggest reaction, and featured pyrotechnics to complete the set and send everyone home happy as the night drew in.

The Live at Ludlow Castle events first started in 2023, featuring Rag 'n' Bone Man, Kaiser Chiefs, Bastille, and Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

Last year, audiences were treated to Elbow, James, Anne-Marie, and Madness.

It's organised by Futuresound Events as part of a five-year deal to host live music events at the venue.

This year, the organisers have added a comedy festival to the mix, featuring big names such as Russell Howard, Katherine Ryan and Joel Dommett.

That will take place at the castle this Sunday (July 20).

Prior to that is the much-anticipated Faithless set, with the iconic dance band taking to the stage tonight (Friday).

Alternative rock icons Texas, meanwhile, are the headliners on Saturday.

And if that is not enough, three further acts will be performing next week, to make this year the biggest series yet.

Britpop favourites Supergrass will be at the castle on Friday, July 25, followed by pop favourite Olly Murs the following night.

Finishing the events will be Jess Glynne on Sunday, July 27.

Tickets for Supergrass and Jess Glynn are still available at futuresound.seetickets.com.