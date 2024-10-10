'I went to see 10cc in Wolverhampton and found they were still firing on all cylinders'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And slow down they did not, starting with Good Morning Judge from 1977 and finishing nearly two hours later with a rousing extended version of Rubber Bullets to finish the show.

10cc on stage at The University of Wolverhampton at The Halls

In between they went through the complete back catalogue of hits – and there have been many since their formation in Stockport in 1972 – with a video wall in the background accompanying them and showing images from from the band's past, as well as founder member Kevin Godley singing Somewhere in Hollywood almost as if he was there.

There was a definite nostalgia and 'old pals' feel to the show, with lead guitarist Rick Fenn and drummer Andy Burgess having joined founder member Graham Gouldman in 1976 and being present ever since.