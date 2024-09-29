Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A Night of Memories and Music is a chance to witness history in the making and it is a must for all fans of The Jam.

Feel the rhythm of “A Town Called Malice,” and get lost in the soulful sounds that define a generation, as Rick recalls all his memories plus stills, videos, and music during the show at the Pavilion Mid Wales in Llandrindod Wells on Saturday, October 19, with doors open at 7.30pm, the show starts at 8pm.

Formed in 1972 at Sheerwater Secondary School in Woking, Surrey, The Jam kept the tradition of three-minute, hook-driven British guitar pop alive providing a blueprint for generations of bands to come.

Active during the late 1970s and early 1980s, the powerhouse three piece comprised of singer, guitarist Paul Weller and drummer Rick Buckler and later bassist Bruce Foxton.

Rick Buckler during his days with The Jam. Photo: PA Photo/Twink/PA Wire

The Jam had 18 consecutive UK Top 40 singles from their debut in 1977 to their break-up in December 1982, including four number 1 hits. They released six studio albums and one live album. When the group split up, their first 15 singles were re-released, and all placed within the top 100 on the UK charts.

The band drew upon a variety of stylistic influences over the course of their career, including 1960s beat music, soul, rhythm and blues and psychedelic rock, as well as 1970s punk and new wave. The trio was known for its melodic pop songs, its distinctly English flavour, and its mod image.

Join Rick for a night that’ll make you feel like you’re in the heart of the Mod revival, as Rick takes you back to 1977 and guides you right through to 1982.

Transport yourself to the days when vinyl records were king, and Fred Perry was the uniform of cool. It’s all about the music, the style, and the timeless appeal of The Jam.

Raise a glass with fellow music enthusiasts, share stories, be part of an audience Q&A with Rick and celebrate the iconic tunes that have stood the test of time. This is a night that’s not just about the music; it’s about culture, camaraderie, and a whole lot of soul.

There will be a book and memorabilia signing at the end of each show.

Tickets are £22 and they are available from www.ticketweb.uk and for more information visit www.pavilionmidwales.org.uk.