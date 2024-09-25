Beverley Knight at The Halls: Wolverhampton singer returns to her home city and wows fans with a stunning performance
Beverley Knight was emotional and in tears at the end of what she said was 'the greatest 48 hours of her career' after an incredible homecoming show at The Halls, Wolverhampton and she wasn't the only one.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Any artist would find it hard to top selling out the Royal Albert Hall as Beverley Knight did on Monday, but arguably she felt she had, with a stunning 90-minute showcase of her powerful vocals where she had the audience at The Halls in Wolverhampton lapping up every note she sang and every word she said in the city where it all started for her 30 years ago.
She was 'scooped up,' she said at Paloma's nightclub in 1994 before shortly after making her debut album The B-Funk and hasn't stopped since, releasing nine studio albums, becoming a star of the West End and of national television and radio.
But it was clear Wolverhampton is where her heart is, with constant 'Wolves Aye We' references and announcing that her mum, numerous members of her family, former school-friends and teachers were all in the audience.
Indeed even one of the backing singers was her young niece and former Aldersley High School pupil Sofie-Ann who took her place in an impressive white-suit clad ten piece band.