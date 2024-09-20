Why Birmingham date will be extra special for Kylie Minogue as world tour announced

The Aussie has announced a world tour for 2025 which includes dates across England and Scotland.

And the last date has been scheduled for Birmingham, making it a special concert for the singer and her fans alike.

The Padam Padam singer, 56, also announced that a "sequel" to her 2023 album Tension, which includes nine new tracks, will be released on October 18.

Kylie Minogue in concert at the NEC Arena, Birmingham in 2002

Minogue's Tension tour will kickstart in her home country, Australia, before heading to Asia, reaching the UK on May 16, where she will perform at Glasgow's OVO Hydro.

The Grammy-winner will also perform in cities including Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield and Nottingham as well as two nights at The O2 in London.

But she will end her tour at Birmingham's BP Pulse Live, formerly Resorts World Arena, where she will perform her final set on May 31.

Minogue said: "I am beyond excited to announce the Tension tour 2025.

"I can't wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more.

"It's been an exhilarating ride so far, and now get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action... and there will be a whole lot of Padaming."

Kylie Minogue plays the NEC, Birmingham in 2005

In an Instagram post announcing the news of collection Tension II, Minogue said: "LOVERS .... TENSION II ... The sequel with NINE new tracks will be yours on October 18th!

"Get ready for your close up ... Lead single coming September 27th."

Last year Tension became the Australian singer's ninth number one album in the UK charts.

Minogue this year took home the global icon award at the Brits and won the best pop dance recording Grammy for her hit Padam Padam.

She also performed at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park in July, which followed becoming the first headliner at nightclub Voltaire, a venue at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, in November 2023.

Tickets for her UK dates will go on general sale at 10am on Friday September 27.