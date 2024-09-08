'I thought I wasn't smart or capable - now I know that's not true': Telford's The Voice star on life-changing diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last year builder Callum Doignie won over the public's hearts when he reached last year's finals of the ITV singing competition show.

Despite his incredible talent, Callum has been battling anxiety and self-doubt his entire life - and now, he finally understands why.

Now, on the eve of his 30th birthday, the singer has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Now the soulful singer has opened up to the Shropshire Star about his recent diagnosis.

Callum, from Wellington, said: "I don't think people have an understanding of what it is. It's always been deemed a bit of a 'naughty' kids thing.