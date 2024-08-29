Oasis ticket prices for standing and seated at Manchester, Wembley, Edinburgh and Cardiff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Oasis ticket prices have been confirmed and fans may have to dig deep to afford them. Prices start at £73 and cost as much as £205 for regular ones - with special packages costing even more.

The pre-sale will start around 9am BST on Friday, 30 August and will then be followed by the general sale on Saturday. SeeTickets and Ticketmaster will be selling tickets including the shows in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Manchester, London and Dublin - as three extra concerts are added.

It has been nearly 16 years since Oasis last played a show together, following the break up in 2009. And if you have not been to many concerts in that time, you might be surprised at the costs.

How much do tickets cost for Cardiff shows?

Noel Gallagher at V Festival in 2009

The prices for fans who are looking to be in the seated sections for the Cardiff concerts at the Principality Stadium start at £73 for the cheapest seats (including booking prices) up to £205.

For standing it costs £150 (including booking fees). The luxury packages start at £215 and cost as much as £505.

How much are Oasis tickets for Manchester shows?

The concerts at Heaton Park in Manchester are standing only, so the prices start at £148 per person (including booking fees). Hospitality packages are available from £268.50 each.

How much do Oasis tickets for Wembley Stadium cost?

Liam Gallagher at V Festival in 2009

If you are aiming to attend one of the Oasis shows at Wembley, the standing tickets start at £151.25 each - which is the most expensive on the UK tour ever so slightly. The price includes booking fees.

What are Oasis prices for Edinburgh shows?

If you are wanting to go to the concerts at Murrayfield in the Scottish capital, you may be wondering how much you may have to fork out. For fans who want to stand at Edinburgh shows it will cost £151 each (including booking fees).

SeeTickets also shows that seated tickets start at £74 each and can cost as much as £206 per person. The premium packages start at £216 and could set you back as much as £271 each.

What do you think of the prices - is it what you were expecting, or does it put you off? Let us know in the comments.