How much are Oasis tickets? How much they could cost in the UK after Dublin price revealed

After years of speculation, the Gallagher brothers have put their differences aside to announce a highly anticipated series of stadium shows for 2025

The tour, set to take place in July and August, will see the legendary Britpop band performing in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin.

Given the high demand for Oasis tickets, especially with their return to the stage after such a long hiatus, fans should be prepared for a potentially hectic ticket-buying experience. But it’s not just technological limitations that fans will have to contend with come the ticket release date of Saturday 31 August - fans are also anticipating how much of a financial hit they will need to take for a chance to see Oasis live.

In recent weeks and months, ticket prices for high-profile tours have come under scrutiny, with many artists, including Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter, facing backlash for their exorbitant charges.

Carpenter's tour, for instance, saw ticket prices climbing to over £290, a figure that many fans found hard to justify.

Given the legendary status of Oasis and the likely high demand for their upcoming shows, it's natural for fans to wonder how much they might need to spend. Here’s everything you need to know.

How much will Oasis tickets cost?

As of now, Ticketmaster has not yet released specific pricing for the UK shows, but for those looking to catch Oasis in Dublin, some early information is available.

Promoters for the Ireland shows have confirmed that ticket prices will start at €86.50, which is approximately £72.74.

You can probably expect UK ticket prices to fall within that range, but it’s important to note that these prices are likely to be at the lower end of the spectrum, with premium seats or packages potentially costing a lot more.

While exact figures remain unannounced, it’s reasonable to expect that prices will be in a similar range to other major tours, potentially starting at around £60 to £100 for standard tickets - though VIP or premium options could easily surpass these figures.

And based on recent high-profile events, ticket prices in the UK could also vary significantly depending on the location and the seating category.

We’ll of course update this article as and when the final ticket prices are confirmed by Ticketmaster. The company has said UK prices will be announced "in due course".

How many tickets can I buy?

In a bid to ensure a fair distribution of tickets, both the Dublin and UK shows will have a purchase limit.

Fans will be able to buy up to four tickets per transaction, a limit designed to prevent scalping and ensure that as many genuine fans as possible get a chance to attend.

Will there be a ticket resale?

With ticket prices likely to be high and demand even higher, many fans might turn to the resale market if they miss out on the initial sale.

Those that do should be cautious of inflated prices and potential scams, and stick to official resale platforms or ticket exchanges.

These are generally safer options if you need to purchase tickets after the initial release.