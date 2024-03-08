Chris Taylor, of SY Gigs, is off to a flier with his second series of events at the Unitarian Church and St Alkmund's in the county town - and now he's on the lookout for more.

Mr Taylor, who runs SY Gigs on a not-for-profit basis, was motivated to find spaces that could provide for the kind of music that he is a fan of.

"The kind of music I am interested in exploring is alternative, post-classical, electronic, jazz and experimental and indie folk," said Mr Taylor, from Shrewsbury.

"It is the kind of music that pushes the boundaries, so is not indie groups or singer-songwriters.

"They are acts that you don't normally see and I was finding it frustrating to have to travel to see artists I wanted to see."

Mr Taylor said he was not satisfied with what Shrewsbury had to offer, or the kind of venues available, so he began exploring holding music events in churches.