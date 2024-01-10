Newport Music Club back with first concert of 2024

Newport Music Club will be starting its season with a concert on Saturday, January 20, featuring duo 'biz’art', made up of Belgian pianists André Roe and Geoffrey Baptiste who play with four hands on one piano.

Back by popular demand, these sparkling performers have toured across Europe, as well as in China. Their influences range from romanticism to 20th century music, combining well known masterpieces with unjustly forgotten works.

This concert will include a feast for music lovers with works by Grieg, Copeland, Vaughan Williams, Grainger, Pitt and Ravel.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £5 for children. A membership season 2024 ticket is available for £75 and gains access to six concerts for the price of five.

Contact the Music Club at newportmusicclubtickets@gmail.com or phone 07726 959233 to book.

Tickets are also available from Hey Jude and from Bobby’s cafe in Newport, or at the door on the day. More information is available at newportmusicclub.org

The concert begins at 7pm at Cosy Hall on Water Lane.