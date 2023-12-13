Over the last few years, the musical performances of Telford Priory School students have been streamed to thousands as their music videos have attracted attention from around the world.

During the coronavirus pandemic, students remotely performed Sir Elton John's I'm Still Standing with their teacher, Ben Millington, the school's head of music and performing arts.

As the world grappled with isolation, the heartwarming video tribute made its way around the world - right into the hands of Sir Elton himself.

After spotting the viral video, Sir Elton promised the Telford Priory School students tickets to a future show - a promise that was seen through in June this year.

Now the latest cohort of talented children have collaborated on a new Christmas video, a cover of Ed Sheeran and Elton John's 'Merry Christmas'.

Their teacher, Ben Millington, said: "For the last four years we've been doing a Christmas song and this one is our latest.

"It just so happens to be with Elton John - that wasn't the plan! We just really liked the song, its nice upbeat lovely message.

"As a teacher, you get to see all these amazing performances, but at most, they get to do it on stage in front of parents now and then.

"But they are too good to just do it once on a concert. What we see here makes my mouth drop every day.

"That's why we make these videos - we want everyone to see how talented these students are."

Since the music department began creating videos around four years ago, the school has been contacted by several organisations interested in featuring their talents.

Ben added: "Obviously it kind of started with Sir Elton John, but we've also had Britain's Got Talent inviting us to audition, Netflix contact us wanting to use our music, and all of that's from the music videos.

"And we're just a standard, everyday comprehensive. We have children from all walks of life who get put in a room with a load of instruments and just perform and enjoy it like one big family.

"It brings me so much joy, every day."