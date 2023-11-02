Time-travel theme as next year's Bestival dates announced

Camp Bestival Shropshire returns to Weston Park, near Shifnal, from August 15-18, with a time-travel fancy dress theme.

It will be the third year that the family-friendly festival will be held at the park, which also features children's entertainment, comedy, and wellness events.

The event, a sister festival to Camp Bestival which is held at Lulworth Castle, Dorset, is run by former Radio 1 DJ Rob da Bank and his wife Josie.

Rob said people had been fascinated by the concept of time since the creation of the universe.

"Josie and I have been so excited about unveiling the sheer amazing breadth of choice of time immemorial, from cave-people to astronauts, from explorers to Kings and Queens, from inventors to vintage pop stars and just about every single person whose ever been born." he said.

"Its a massive theme, so take your time as a family and think about all those centuries of characters and get building your place in time.”

He said as well as the fancy dress competition on the Saturday, the festival would also include a range of activities around the time-travel theme.

He said the whole family would be able to get lost in theatre, shows, wellbeing workshops, circus spectacles, sideshows, comedy, as well as food and drink.

There would also be range of luxury camping options, he added.

Last year more than 20,000 revellers turned out to see a star-studded music line-up including Primal Scream, Regimental, The Human League, Confidence Man, Sam Ryder, Mel C and Sophie-Ellis Bextor.

Da Bank said the 2024 line-up would be announced early in the new year.

Tickets have already gone on sale, with an 'early bird' discount on the website shropshire.campbestival.net/tickets/buy-tickets