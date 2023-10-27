JLS to play Shrewsbury's Quarry Park next summer

JLS are set to perform live in The Quarry Park next summer

The Shrewsbury concert comes 15 years after the release of their number one single Beat Again.

The London band will be performing under the stars at the Quarry on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Currently wowing audiences on their 18-date UK Arena tour this autumn, the Brit award-winning stars announced on Friday) that they’ll be bringing all the JLS hits, energy and charisma of the arena tour to Shrewsbury.

Announcing the show, Marvin Humes said: “Every live performance is special to us, but coming to The Quarry Park to sing and dance out in the open air, in front of all our supporters, it doesn’t get better than that for us.

"So we’re gonna make this the show of a lifetime. Come down and party with us. We can’t wait.”

The band are inviting audiences to revel in the atmosphere of the picturesque 29-acre countryside estate, while revisiting the chart-busting hits and dynamism that saw the boys dominate the pop industry for over five years after shooting to stardom on the X Factor.

With five chart hits under their belt, including Beat Again, Everybody In Love and She Makes Me Wanna, JLS announced a reunion in 2020 after going their separate ways in 2013.