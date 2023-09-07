Doors to open on a record shop for a new generation of vinyl collectors

Emma Perks is opening Spinning Around Records in Wellington this Saturday

Emma Perks, a 43-year-old vinyl collector living in Shrewsbury, is preparing to unveil her new store, Spinning Around Records, on Saturday.

All summer, Emma has been working to transform 31 New Street, Wellington - formerly Blondie's Cakery - into her dream record shopping experience.

Bright, airy and painted pastel blue, the store is a far cry from the image many have when they think of vinyl.

Of course, there's everything you'd expect, but Queen and Depeche Mode rub shoulders with Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, The 1975 and the Barbie film soundtrack.

"I'm a woman, I like pop music," Emma explained, "I wanted to do something different."

With Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey holding on tight to the top of vinyl charts this year, Emma is obviously not alone in her love for modern music in vintage form.

Yet women and young people, Emma says, are often not catered for within the hobby.

"A lot of young people don't feel comfortable going into your traditional record shop where you've got to dig through boxes of old records," Emma said. "They want the new releases.

"They want to support their favourite artist and collect all the presses. Vinyls aren't £4.99 anymore like it was in the 80s. They're an investment, a collector's item. And young people are really enjoying that.

"I think it's given the vinyl more respect than we gave it when I was growing up.

"I wanted to create a space for that type of shopping, to create something that is aesthetically pleasing for me and for those collectors. Somewhere that's nice to come into, that you feel comfortable and relaxed and that's just got a nice vibe to it."

Last year, Emma began using TikTok to share her knowledge and passion with the online vinyl community. In just over 12 months, her videos amassed hundreds of thousands of likes.

When she took redundancy from BT earlier this year, she seized the opportunity to make a dream her reality.

She said: "I could have moved within the company, I could have found another job, but I just thought 'no, I'm going to take my money and change my life a bit'."

And for Emma, Wellington was the perfect location.

She said: "I was born in Wellington, I grew up in Wellington - this is my home. To me, it's the centre of Telford.

"It had a bit of a slump, but now, all the independent stores, all of the beautiful store fronts, the different restaurants and cafes - it's just a wonderful town. It had to be Wellington."