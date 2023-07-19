Shropshire musical youths to take centre stage at Bishop's Castle Party in the Park

North: Laban, Eli, Freddie and Harry

This year's focus for the town's Party in the Park is on homegrown talent with a band of 12- and 13-year-olds called North, teen singer Lilith Pearson and teenage duo Modified Youth opening proceedings on Saturday.

Shropshire singer-songwriters Amy Pugh and Meg Chandler, who record and play nationally and internationally, will be welcomed back to a hometown crowd.

Meg Chandler

Without Warning, Nuclear Weasels, Fight the Bear and the Wayne Martin Band are all Bishop’s Castle bands made good, playing up and down the country and with many festivals under their belts.

A spokesperson for the event organisers Centre Stage said each one of them creates an amazing atmosphere on stage – and it’s "bound to be bouncing".

Midlands outfit Red by Night continue the youth element of Party in the Park – aged 14 and 15, members have performed and toured with the Andrew Lloyd Webber School of Rock.

Red by Night

"They look and sound like they’ve been doing it for decades," said the spokesperson. "Break the Record are an electrifying, high energy professional covers band, playing hit after hit from across the decades."

Headlining are the formidable BC All Skas with their original groovy ska, dub reggae and Latino vibes. And, yes, BC is Bishop’s Castle.

Crafts, jewellery, children’s activities, the Bishop’s Castle fire engine, food, drink and bar marquees and stalls make up the rest of the festival day.

Break the Record

Centre Stage is sponsored in 2023 by Shrewsbury-based SWS Broadband.

Louise Wilson, one of the volunteer organising committee at Centre Stage, said: "Spots on the park usually fill up quickly, so we advise people to get their tickets in advance and turn up early to settle down for the day.

"You’ll then get to see the amazing young opening bands too.”

Party in the Park takes place this Saturday at Bishop’s Castle Playing Fields, SY9 5AU.

Public entrances are at Union Street and Corporation Street. Those coming from out of town can park at Harley Jenkins Street, the auction yard or Bishop's Castle Community College car-parks. The music kicks off at midday.

Ticket prices are: Adults (13+) - £12; eight- to 12-year-olds - £6; seven and under - free. A family ticket (two adults and two children) £30.

Tickets can be bought in advance from the Happy Bap or Six Bells in Bishop’s Castle or The Stables in Craven Arms, or on the gate for the same price.