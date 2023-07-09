Music fills the streets for another successful Shrewsbury Loopfest despite downpour

Volunteer helper Chloe Hatfield from Chloe's flowers

The festival, which took place for the first time last year, was back on Saturday, with 25 free venues and a fresh main stage at Shrewsbury Castle.

Organiser Jamie Smith said that despite the occasional downpour the stage at the Castle had proved a big hit with the crowds – and the performers.

In the Castle grounds

He said: "The Castle has been amazing. We have had a great response and loads of people came out to enjoy it. It has been really exciting seeing the reaction.

Revellers enjoying the music from under cover

"The sound has been brilliant and we are really pleased with the way it has gone. We are lucky because we have got a really excellent team behind us making it work."

The Shropshire Rock Choir: Kate Oakley, Ella Richards, Beck Hatfield and Babs McKay

He added: "It is a really family-friendly day. That is why we wanted to have the Castle stage, it's inclusive, that is one of the reasons we were pushing for that because we knew we could have an accessible stage."

Under cover

Despite being faced with some "crazy" weather Jamie said people had been taking the chance to enjoy bands and performers who don't always get the opportunity to show their talents.

Nikki Rous in the Unitarian Church

He said: "We have got 25 venues, 25 amazing places full of lots of lovely people. We are lucky because we have got an amazing array of musicians in Shropshire – you could not ask for more, and they are underplayed.

"We are in Shropshire and we are out of the way so it is hard for acts to try and get out there and be seen and we are trying to give people a great opportunity to be seen and find people who might not have considered going out to see them otherwise."

Last year's festival raised more than £1,000 for Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust's neo-natal department and Severn Hospice. The neo-natal department is close to Jamie's heart, after his son was born 10 weeks premature.

Nikki Rous