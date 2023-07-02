UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and N-Dubz counting down to Telford gigs

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, in a previous performance

The gigs will be taking place at Telford Town Park, promoted by Orchard Live, and follow a series of other successful concerts hosted at the venue – including Tom Jones, Bryan Adams, Olly Murs, Tom Grennan and Tears For Fears.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, with special guests Third World, will be playing on Saturday, July 8, while N-Dubz, with their special guests Nathan Dawe and Wes Nelson, will be performing on Sunday, July 9.

Connor Cupples of Orchard Live said: “We're thrilled to be bringing UB40 and N Dubz to Telford this summer. These are two of the biggest and most iconic acts in British music, and we know that fans from all over the country will be coming to Telford to see them perform.

"The shows will be a celebration of two of the most influential and popular genres of music in the UK. UB40's reggae sound has been a staple of British culture for over forty years, while N Dubz's fusion of hip hop, R&B and pop has captured the imagination of a new generation of fans.

"We're expecting this to be two truly unforgettable nights of music, and we can't wait to see everyone there.”

Telford & Wrekin Council leader, Councillor Shaun Davies, said: “With only a week to go, the excitement of welcoming the Telford Concert Series to the Town Park is definitely building!

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for visitors and locals to enjoy our Town Park when these events are brought to the site by music promoters Orchard Live."