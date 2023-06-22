Notification Settings

AJ and Curtis say they can't wait to host family-friendly AlderFest

By Sue Austin

Celebrity brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard say they can't wait to host the AlderFest festival close to where they grew up.

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 16/07/2022..Pic at Alderfest at Aldeford Lake near Whitchurch. Also included are waterside pics for weather story use. AJ and his brother Curtis lead a dance class..

The showbiz siblings, whose parents ran a dance school near Whitchurch, are looking forward to returning to the festival for the second year on June 30 and July 1.

At last year's AlderFest, Strictly star AJ, and Love Island's Curtis hosted a dance class and took part in many of the activities.

This year they are the hosts of the whole event, held at Alderford Lake.

The festival has an all-star music line up including Eurovision's Sam Ryder, McFly, Aston Merrygold and M People's Heather Small. It also includes non-stop family friendly fun.

AJ said: "Last year we had the pleasure of attending AlderFest and hosting a dance class and taking part in all the activities. This year we are hosting the full festival and can’t wait to be part of AlderFest.

"Alderford Lake is a true diamond in the area and this year the headliners will definitely remember their time performing here."

Curtis said: "Alderford Lake is amazing and in terms of AlderFest, I don’t know how they deliver the best hospitality I have ever experienced at a festival.

"This year the acts are amazing and obviously you can cool off in the lake. What more could you want?"

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

