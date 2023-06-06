West End stars come to Shropshire to raise funds for Severn Hospice

Lucy Key

The concert, featuring songs from the likes of Les Miserables, West Side Story and Miss Saigon, will see the Key Change Choir and five West End professional singers come together to perform at Holy Trinity Church in Much Wenlock in aid of Severn Hospice.

Performers at the event, which will take place on Thursday, July 13 at 7.30pm, include husband and wife Chris and Lucy Key, Daniel Boys, Jesse Hart and Erica Deakin.

Lucy has organised the concert in memory of her friend, Donna Irving, who died suddenly to pancreatic cancer just under two years ago.

She said: “We are proud and excited to be hosting such a concert in Much Wenlock. Severn Hospice is a charity very close to my heart.

“Donna was a truly inspirational person and wonderful friend, and I have always wanted to do something in her memory.

“Severn Hospice was incredible and enabled Donna to be at home with her family at the end of her life.

“I know the hospice works tirelessly in order to fundraise and keep this incredible charity going.

“They approached me a while ago about potentially putting on some sort of fundraising event and I feel privileged that I’m now able to do so.”

Lucy, who has worked in theatre, opera, TV, concerts and cabaret, has played Maria in West Side Story in London.

Chris has been Associate Director for productions of Les Miserables around the world and is now the Associate Director for Leicester’s Curve Theatre’s Production of The Wizard of Oz.

Daniel’s career encompasses TV, movies, West End musicals and national tours as well as numerous recordings and concerts worldwide while Jesse, who has most recently appeared in Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre in London, has also worked on TV and film.

Erica has worked extensively in theatre in the West End and was in the original cast of Billy Elliot The Musical. She has also worked in operas, concerts, TV and at Buckingham Palace.

Lucy added: “The West End really is coming to Wenlock as I will be joined by four other professional actors with incredible West End credits. Key Change Choir, which is a choir I lead in Bridgnorth, will also be supporting us.

“Many of my choir members have also been touched by the wonderful work that the hospice does. It really will be an incredible evening of music from Andrew Lloyd Webber to Abba.”