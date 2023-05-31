'This is just the start' promises 'perfect' choir after Britain's Got Talent live performance

Johns' Boys. Photo by ITV

Johns' Boys Male Chorus, from the Shropshire/North Wales border, took to the stage in Tuesday's live semi-final,

Led by conductor and Oswestry School's director of music Aled Philips, the choir had previously won over all four judges in the earlier auditions, with Bruno Tonioli describing their performance as "perfection".

On Tuesday, the men performed Falling by former One Direction star Harry Styles.

Simon Cowell said their rendition was "quite beautiful", and described the choir as "brilliant".

Tonioli also revealed how he was left an emotional wreck, telling them he was "in pieces, crying".

"You touched me at an emotional level and I think everybody here has been by the perfection of every aspect of your performance," he said.

Alesha Dixon said they were like "one heartbeat" as a result of their "strong, rounded, beautiful performance", while Amanda Holden praised them for 'standing tall and looking proud'.

However, the choir didn't make it through to the weekend's grand final.

Child singer Olivia Lynes and Viggo Venn, a comedian, both made it to the final stage of the series.

Writing on Facebook afterwards, the choir said: "WOW! What an incredible journey it has been to be on Britain's Got Talent! We've truly been overwhelmed by your love and support!

"We hope we showed that men of all ages can come together to create music as one. Huge congratulations to Olivia and Viggo for going through! You both have got our support!

"It wasn't to be tonight, but trust us, this is just the start.