John's Boys. Photo by ITV

John's Boys Male Chorus, led by Aled Philips who is director of music at Oswestry School, wowed the judges on Saturday night with their Britain's Got Talent debut on ITV.

The choir is made up of teachers, traders and choir singers of all ages who have come together through their love of singing.

The two youngest members of the choir are current pupils of Oswestry School – Dan and Akaash.

They performed a rendition of Britain's Got Talent finalist Calum Scott's 'Biblical', which brought judge Bruno Tonioli to tears.

Bruno told them: "I'm telling you, the blend of your voices, the balance, the harmonies – it was divine. I felt I was in music heaven. Perfection."