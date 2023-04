McFly are set to perform in Birmingham later this year

The group is releasing seventh studio album Power to Play on June 9.

The tour comes to the O2 Academy in Horsefair on October 31 and November 1.

McFly – Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd – will also be one of the first bands to play at the Civic at The Halls after it reopens.

The concert there is on June 16 – a week after the album release.